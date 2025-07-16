Sen. Tina Smith will be hospitalized overnight in Washington

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith will be spending Wednesday night at a hospital in Washington after falling ill at work.
According to a social media post from her office, Smith was working Wednesday at the Capitol when she “started to not feel well.” She was seen by the Capitol physician, who recommended that she go to George Washington University Hospital for further examination.
“Out of an abundance of caution, they are keeping her overnight for observation,” according to a statement from Smith’s office. “She expects to be back at work very soon.”
According to her office, the 67-year-old Democratic senator will not be able to vote on the Rescissions Act, which is expected to pass Wednesday night on a close party-line vote.
Smith has been ardently opposed to the bill, which seeks to claw back more than $9 billion in federal funds, including more than $1 billion for public and independent media.
A staffer for Smith said her office has received “tens of thousands” of messages on the measure. If her health allowed, the staffer said, Smith would be on the Senate floor Wednesday evening to oppose the measure.
No other details about Smith’s condition were immediately available Wednesday.
Christopher Vondracek of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.