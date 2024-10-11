The northern lights put on a dazzling display Thursday night across Minnesota.
See stunning photos of the northern lights across Minnesota
For those who missed out, you may have a second chance to see the show on Friday night.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 11, 2024 at 12:31PM
The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G4 (Severe) storm watch for Friday after a fast coronal mass ejection (CME) erupted from the sun on Sunday night.
Did you see the aurora? Share your photos and videos with us for a chance to be featured in our gallery.
