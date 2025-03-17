DULUTH – The man accused of burying the stolen ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” in his backyard for years has died — closing the case against him that never got its conclusion in Federal Court.
Second suspect in ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers theft dies
Jerry Hal Saliterman, 77, of Crystal, died Sunday. He had COPD and Parkinson’s disease, according to court filings. His health problems had led to delays in his case. Saliterman, who had a history of stealing, was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2024, charged with theft of a major artwork.
His attorney John C. Brink confirmed his death, but did not want to comment on his late client.
An unnamed cooperating defendant told authorities last year that Saliterman had kept the ruby slippers in a plastic container with a white lid hidden near a shed on his suburban Minneapolis property for about seven years. He was also accused of threatening to send sex tapes to that defendant’s family if she cooperated with investigators.
The slippers were uncovered during a sting operation in Minneapolis in July 2018. They were one of four pairs worn by Garland in the 1939 classic film and belonged to memorabilia collector Michael Shaw. The slippers, a mismatched pair, were on loan to the museum when they were stolen.
In December, the shoes sold for $28 million — the centerpiece of a Hollywood-themed event by Heritage Auctions in Dallas.
Saliterman, who was never able to enter a plea, was the second person tied to the longtime Minnesota mystery.
In October 2023, Terry Jon Martin admitted that he stole the ruby slippers from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids. In his telling, it was a classic smash-and-grab conducted after hours at the museum that serves as a tribute to Garland, who spent her childhood in the city.
Martin, who faced the judge from a wheelchair and while on oxygen, said he believed the ruby slippers contained jewels until he was informed they were made of glass and sequins by the man he approached to fence the goods. He was spared prison time because of his own failing health. His attorney Dane DeKrey told the judge at the time that Martin was in hospice and on a mix of prescription medications.
Saliterman’s most recent conviction was for a misdemeanor theft in 2016 after attempting to steal nearly $700 worth of merchandise from an Apple Store in Roseville.
In 2012, he was convicted of theft of property and sentenced to 30 days in the Hennepin County jail, plus probation, and ordered to have no contact with a Golden Valley wholesale distributor. In both 1995 and 2000 he was convicted of being in possession of shoplifting gear, according to court documents.He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 1988 for concealing income from fencing-ring operations that included selling a stolen fur coat worth $18,000 for $5,000.
After a six-week hospitalization stay at M Health Fairview, Saliterman was moved to Episcopal Homes Gardens Hospice in St. Paul earlier this year and described as having a “poor prognosis,” according to court records.
“The logistics of getting him to court are staggering to counsel,” Brink wrote in a letter to Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz. “He would need assistance dressing, into a wheelchair, some form of transportation, assistance upon arrival at the courthouse, and support through courthouse security.
“Counsel certainly cannot provide these services. Whether U.S. Pretrial or the Marshal’s Service can is unknown.”
Brink wrote that Saliterman was willing to attend court remotely from his bed.
