LOS ANGELES — The timing was right for the Timberwolves to snap their six-game losing streak at Staples Center.

LeBron James was injured and on the bench, doing his best to coach his team up in casual wear. Without him, the Lakers were playing about as well as the Wolves were entering the night.

The Wolves took advantage of their fortunate timing and ended their losing streak in an emphatic way by stomping the Lakers 107-83.

The talking point coming out of Wednesday's loss to Golden State was if the Wolves could just keep playing like they did in the third quarter they would be OK. They found a new standard in the third quarter Friday as they demoralized the Lakers 40-12, and if Karl-Anthony Towns can keep playing like this, the Wolves can put this skid in the mirror quickly.

Towns gave a lot of Lakers fans a jumpstart on the postgame traffic with his best quarter of shooting on the season in the third.

Towns was 6 of 7 for 18 points, which included 4 of 5 from three-point range and sent a lot of nervous energy through the crowd along the way. He finished with 29 and seven rebounds and didn't need to play much in the fourth quarter.

In an encouraging sign, the Wolves took the lead in the third and they kept extending it until garbage time. They scored 29 of the first 33 points in the third. They rebounded, they defended and they watched the veteran Lakers, who are loaded with future Hall of Famers despite James' absence, crumble in ways the Wolves have collapsed at various times in this losing streak.

Patrick Beverley hit a few shots early in the quarter, including a difficult shot as he was fouled by Anthony Davis.

Towns awoke the Wolves from an offensive slumber in the first half, when they shot just 2 of 14 from three-point range. It also helped make up for a slow night for Anthony Edwards, who followed a 48-point performance on Wednesday with only nine.

The Wolves led 84-61 after three and after D'Angelo Russell (22 points) hit a few shots to start the fourth quarter the night was effectively over, and the Wolves were able to rest some players in advance of a game against the Clippers on Saturday.Anthony Davis had 22 for the Lakers.

The first quarter showed the Wolves' Jekyll and Hyde nature of late with a strong start followed by a flat finish. Towns was rolling early as he hit his first three shots and the Wolves jumped out to an 11-4 lead 3 minutes, 55 seconds into the game. They scored only eight more points the rest of the quarter. Russell and Anthony Edwards both started slow, with Russell throwing some lazy passes and Edwards just not doing much of anything. Edwards had just two shot attempts in the first quarter and didn't score.

The Wolves didn't have much of an answer for Davis when he was on the floor — he had 16 in the first half and helped the Lakers overcome that early deficit without much effort. It was an odd quarter for the Wolves, who lead the league in three-point attempts but only shot four, making none.

Malik Beasley's shot looked like he left it in Minnesota, as he went 0-for-6 in the first half. The Lakers carried a 26-19 lead into the second when the Wolves were able to take advantage of the minutes Davis sat.

Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels got a few shots to go and after Russell hit a three, the Wolves led 33-31 in the opening minutes of the second. Davis re-entered the game halfway through the quarter and the Lakers took back the lead and pushed it to 47-40. Edwards finally got his first basket nearly 20 minutes into the game when he got a layup off an inbounds pass. He finished the first half with just four points and the Wolves shot just 39% in the first half.

Towns made sure that changed the rest of the way.