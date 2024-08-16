Minneapolis officials said Friday that they have finished searching the rubble of an apartment building burned in a fire that killed two people and displaced dozens of residents.
Minneapolis
Search complete, Minneapolis apartment blaze’s toll stands at two dead, many displaced
Crews found two bodies while searching for residents Thursday. An investigation into whether arson caused the blaze is ongoing.
Minneapolis Fire Department Chief Bryan Tyner shared the update Friday after crews and cadaver dogs finished searching through the apartment. Tyner said the bodies found under rubble Thursday belonged to an adult man and woman whom the building manager noticed were missing. Both were on the fourth floor where fire forced a roof collapse.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has not released those victims’ names.
“I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victims of this tragedy, and I pray that you find comfort in the coming days,” Tyner said before extending his gratitude to firefighters. “As a firefighter, one of the toughest things that we have to deal with is the knowledge that we are not able to save every life.”
A caller reported at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday reported that someone had started a fire in the apartment building south of downtown Minneapolis, on the 1500 block of 11th Ave. S. Tyner did not have details on the caller, but said investigators may speak with them. While the origin of the fire is not yet clear, investigators are considering arson.
Emergency workers arrived to find the building engulfed in flames. Residents hung out of third-floor windows calling for help. Flames climbed through the rear stairwell and towards the roof. Three crews of firefighters drenched flames from inside before their commander ordered them to to fight the blaze from outside.
“It’s one of our most challenging fires that we’ve had. A building of that size that’s not sprinklered, of that age and build, that can be a big challenge,” Tyner said, explaining that the fire was too large for crews to make a difference when they arrived.
“If [the commander] had not [decided to fight the fire from outside], we would likely be here talking about deceased firefighters in addition to the tragic loss of these two victims.”
By the time the flames cooled, two adults and a teenager were hospitalized for burns. Another person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation. All were in stable but serious condition Tuesday. Tyner said there are no updates on their condition as of Friday.
At least 27 people were displaced by the fire, prompting aid from Metro Transit and the Red Cross.
Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker said the incident marks the second and third fire-related fatalities in Minneapolis this year.
Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.
More from Minneapolis
Crews found two bodies while searching for residents Thursday. An investigation into whether arson caused the blaze is ongoing.