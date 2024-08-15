A follow-up search Thursday turned up the body of a man found in the rubble of an apartment building that caught fire earlier this week south of downtown Minneapolis, officials said.
Minneapolis
Man’s body found in rubble of badly burned Minneapolis apartment
He was found Thursday in his fourth-floor unit on a second search of the building, Minneapolis fire officials said.
The blaze broke out Tuesday night inside the four-story building in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue S. Fire officials said they are looking at arson as a potential cause.
Dozens of residents were displaced by the blaze. Some hung out third-floor windows seeking to breathe, the blaze still raging, as they called for help.
Late Thursday morning, fire officials were alerted that one resident was unaccounted for, said Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker.
Fire crews were directed to a fourth-floor unit, “crews searched through the rubble piles of the collapsed roof and located the elderly adult male deceased,” Rucker said in a statement.
Officials have yet to release the man’s identity.
Rucker said this is the second fire-related fatality in the city so far this year.
More from Minneapolis
He was found Thursday in his fourth-floor unit on a second search of the building, Minneapolis fire officials said.