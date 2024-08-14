A large fire Tuesday night in an apartment building near downtown Minneapolis has displaced dozens of residents, some of whom were hanging out third-floor windows to get fresh air and call for help.
People rescued from burning Minneapolis apartment building, several injured
Dozens of residents, including children, were evacuated from the building in Minneapolis’ Elliot Park neighborhood.
The Red Cross was helping those displaced, including children, to relocate from the building on the 1500 block of 11th Avenue S.
The call went out about 9:45 p.m. for emergency response, and flames were still visible on the roof of the four-story garden-level structure at midnight.
Two adults and a teenager suffered burns and were taken to a hospital for treatment, Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker said. Another person was treated for smoke inhalation and someone else declined treatment, she said.
Two firefighters were examined for possible exertion but went back to work, Rucker said.
Twenty-seven people were displaced from the 22-unit building. Two Metro Transit buses sheltered them as they waited for the Red Cross.
Fire crews used four 40-foot ground ladders to rescue people from the third level, Rucker said. Flames were shooting from the third floor when crews arrived, she said.
“It’s always a tragedy when we have to come out and there’s so many people with injuries and displaced,” Rucker said.
There was no indication how the fire started, she said.
