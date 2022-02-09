To meet global demand for data management technology, Seagate is expanding its Bloomington campus to increase fabrication and manufacturing of its hardware and software products.

Freemont, Calif.-based Seagate Technology is asking the city of Bloomington to approve a two-story, 81,000 square-foot addition at its Normandale location at 7801 Computer Avenue South.

Seagate's decision to expand its Twin Cities footprint is the opposite of what company leaders proposed nearly two years ago. In June of 2020, Seagate filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stating it was planning to consolidate the company's Minnesota Bloomington and Shakopee facilities into one location.

In the SEC filing, company leaders said the Minnesota consolidation "will provide greater collaboration opportunities and drive economies of scale."

Representatives for Seagate confirmed the company's plans to expand its Bloomington facility on Wednesday, but declined to share more detail on the reversal.

The expansion would add 45 fabrication workers per shift and would operate 24 hours a day, according to the city of Bloomington documents.

Construction is anticipated to begin in March and completed in the summer of 2023.

The addition would be located on the south side of the facility and Seagate would remove parking lots to make room for the new building.

While there would be enough room inside for 401 people, Seagate is limiting occupancy to 45 people per shift because much of the facility will be filled with large unmanned mechanical equipment like chillers and air filtration units, city documents show.

Seagate, which reported revenue of $10.6 billion for its fiscal 2021, employed just over 40,000 people at the end of its fiscal 2020, with 12% of those employees in North and South America. The majority of the company's workforce is in Asia.