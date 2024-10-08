Minnesota gave the world water skis, rollerblades and deep-fried ranch dressing. You’re welcome.
The coolest thing made in Minnesota? This contest winner will stick with you
The final four of Minnesota inventions included a timeless Red Wing Shoes boot, a floating marsh island, a park-ready motorized wheelchair and an unlikely underdog, a roll of Scotch tape.
But what, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce wondered, is the coolest thing Minnesota is manufacturing right now? This week, we got the answer.
Scotch tape.
Specifically, 3M’s Scotch Magic Tape.
For months, the chamber has pitted beloved Minnesota-made products against each other in a battle for bragging rights. By the fifth round, it was a four-way fight between a Red Wing boot; an installation St. Paul’s Midwest Floating Island built to recreate Baltimore’s long-gone salt marshes; an all-terrain motorized wheelchair that opened the Minnesota parks to more Minnesotans; and a roll of tape.
The nice invisible kind you reach for when your paper rips or you want the gift you’re wrapping to look crisp and neat. The beloved, familiar roll of tape almost every American has needed at some point in their lives.
Chamber staff waded through a sea of submissions, weeding out products that may have originated in Minnesota but are no longer manufactured here. Because nothing is cooler than a product manufactured in Minnesota. Elizabeth Sherry, the chamber’s director of development and strategic partnerships, was one of the staffers with the tough job of weeding submissions down to an initial bracket of 64.
The inaugural “Coolest Thing Made In Minnesota Contest” drew more than 100,000 votes. Sherry watched smaller companies and communities throw their hearts into the effort. Marshall, Minn., mobilized around Action Trackchair, a rugged wheelchair Marshall resident Tim Swenson invented in 2009, to give wheelchair users like his son access to the state’s parks and wilderness. Today, Trackchairs are installed in parks across the state. Enthusiastic fans helped push the company into the final four.
“Marshall really got behind Action Trackchair,” Sherry said. Even in the final round up against Scotch tape, a household name about to celebrate its 100th anniversary, “it was close.”
But in the end, Minnesotans decided the adhesive tool was cooler than even Red Wing Shoes’ beloved Beckman Boot, which seemed like a shoo-in.
Maybe the coolest part of the Coolest Thing contest is how many choices Minnesotans had.
The winner receives a 20-pound trophy crafted in the shape of a light bulb with a Minnesota-shaped filament. A trophy made, of course, in Minnesota by Clow Stamping of Merrifield. If your favorite cool product didn’t win the trophy this year, the chamber plans to make this an annual competition.
