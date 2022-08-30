On a visit to Schatzlein Saddle Shop to buy bolo ties Monday, Joe Clift learned his favorite store is closing.

"The boots I'm wearing now. The hat on my head, I bought them here," said Clift, of his black Stetson hat and Dan Post Boots. "I didn't realize it was closing. I'm kind of upset now."

Clift approached one of the third-generation owners Paul Schatzlein to shake hands and thank him. Until he'd visited the store for the first time, Clift, 25, said he'd never had a properly fitting pair of cowboy boots.

Schatzlein Saddle Shop has been a family-run fixture on Lake Street for 115 years. The closing of the Minneapolis institution was announced Sunday on the business's Facebook page, sparking a busier than normal start to the week for the liquidation sale.

The store bustled with customers picking up deals as calls came in from all over the country. Celebrity customers have included country star Kenny Chesney, Gene Simmons of Kiss and English singer songwriter Billy Bragg.

The store is closing after a series of retail challenges: increased competition online, supply chain issues hampering efforts to keep Stetson hats and Lucchese boots stocked, and as the owners struggle to find part-time employees.

Janet Schatzlein, who has worked at the shop since 1967, helps steam Sheila Smith’s hat one last time at Schatzlein Saddle Shop in Minneapolis Monday.

Of the five siblings, four work full-time.

"We try to have four people on all the time and that is us" said Janet Schatzlein, who was ready to retire three years ago.

Their grandfather, German immigrant Emil Schatzlein, opened as a harness shop in 1907. His first location was down Lake Street where Dulono's Pizza had a long run. At that time, horses were a regular part of life in Minneapolis and he'd worked in harness shops. The business evolved as the culture moved to cars.

Their dad, Jerry, took over the business in 1958 when it was neighboring the current store. Schatzlein has been in its current location since 1968.

Business has gone up and down with the economy. But the downturn after the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 was different. "When we had to close for the three months for the pandemic, that was hard," Janet Schatzlein said.

The store survived with help from the Paycheck Protection Program, grants and a shift to delivery and pickup distribution, she said. But the manufacturing pipeline of their top sellers has never recovered.

Some nearby buildings were damaged in the riots following the police killing of George Floyd. Schatzlein Saddle Shop wasn't hit. The siblings closed the store for just one business day, but the perceptions of some customers changed.

"I still have people coming down and saying, 'Is it safe?' and I say, 'Yes, it is,'" Schatzlein said.

Now, the family is trying to figure out what to do with all of the historical artifacts, including a buggy that her grandfather purchased. An English saddle on display that he made and sold for $75 then would now go for $2,000, Schatzlein said.

She is looking forward to more time riding her horse. Younger sister Joan West said she plans to take a break, then find another job.

"I'm excited to try something new, but I'm sad because I've been here for 40 years." West said. "It's all I know."