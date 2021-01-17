GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Marcus Johansson, Wild: The center broke a 3-3 tie in overtime with his first goal as a member of the Wild.
2. Ryan Suter, Wild: The defenseman delivered the tying goal with less than two seconds left in regulation and added an assist.
3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center scored his first goal of the season and won nine of 17 faceoffs.
BY THE NUMBERS
500 Career assists for Suter and 300 with the Wild after his helper on the team's first goal.
11 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild to open the season.
SARAH McLELLAN
