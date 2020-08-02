Game 8 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Kenta Maeda, Twins

The righthander held Cleveland to one hit and one walk over six innings in his second start with his new team.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Hits for Cleveland, both infield singles.

11 Times Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano have homered in the same game.

21 Home runs for Rosario in 85 games against Cleveland.

ON DECK

The Twins decided to give Homer Bailey an extra day of rest, so reliever Tyler Clippard will be the “opener” in the series finale vs. Cleveland, which will counter with righthander Aaron Civale. Bailey will start on Monday against Pittsburgh instead.

La VELLE E. NEAL III