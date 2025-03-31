Deal with Sanimax could bring better smelling days to South St. Paul

At Pomp’s Tire Service in South St. Paul, store manager Cody Swenson has grown accustomed to the noxious odor that occasionally wafts from the business down the road.
“It’s a necessary evil,” said Swenson of the stench from the nearby Sanimax plant.
There, workers and machinery turn animal parts into pet food, biofuels and even cosmetics — a laborious process that can pump out a smell neighbors have likened to rotting flesh.
But better smelling days could be on the way. South St. Paul reached a settlement with Sanimax in March, obligating the Montreal-based company to install equipment that minimizes unpleasant scents.
The agreement, which the City Council approved March 17, follows a years-long legal battle with Sanimax over its challenges to the city’s odor ordinance and zoning code.
Leaders hope it represents an enduring solution to a nose-wrinkling problem that has dogged the city for years.
“I’m confident [the company’s] intent is for the future and for fixing the issue,” Mayor Jimmy Francis said. “I know it’s been ours this entire time.”
A Sanimax spokesman, echoing the mayor’s message in a statement, pointed to the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce the plant’s impact on residents. The settlement, the statement continues, “is another positive step forward for the community and our company.”