Hot new baking cookbooks will keep us riding a sugar high through the holidays

Out this week, Dorie Greenspan’s “Dorie’s Anytime Cakes” (Harvest, $35) is the award-winning author’s 15th book, one she considers a love letter to simple cakes. The chapters are helpfully categorized by cake type — round, loaf, small cake, etc. — with one dedicated to frostings, fillings and other flourishes that take a cake from simple to splashy when warranted or desired. The expert “getting started” advice ensures novice bakers will be successful, while the more than 100 recipes appeal to bakers of all skill levels and tastes — even those who don’t like sweets. Many of the recipes conjure treasured memories for Greenspan, so be sure to read the notes. In addition to getting a new recipe, you’ll feel like you’re gaining a friend, too. The whimsical photo illustrations from Nancy Pappas are a delight, but if you’re a baker who relies on photos for direction, you won’t always find it.