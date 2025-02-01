Burcum: Sales tax reform: a good but elusive gubernatorial goal

A memorable crash-and-burn happened in 2013, when then-Gov. Mark Dayton proposed an ambitious sales tax overhaul that would have dropped the rate from 6.875% to 5.5% but applied the tax more widely. Among those wielding the fatal buzz saws to Dayton’s plan: Republican legislators and the state’s business community. The latter mainly objected to something that the Walz plan does not do — imposing the sales tax on business-to-business services, such as legal and accounting.