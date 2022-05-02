Sunday's series finale between the St. Paul Saints and Nashville Sounds was canceled after three consecutive days of rain made the field conditions at CHS Field unsafe and unplayable.

The game will not be made up as the two teams are not scheduled to play again this season. Fans who had a ticket for Sunday's game can exchange it for any other remaining regular-season game.

The Saints' homestand continues Tuesday when the Iowa Cubs begin a six-game series in St. Paul.

U roundup

Keke Tholl hit a tiebreaking three-run homer with two out in the fifth inning and No. 22 Michigan rallied at home to beat the Gophers softball team 8-4.

Back-to-back home runs from Chloe Evans and Natalie DenHartog gave the Gophers (22-22-1, 7-11 Big Ten) a one-run lead in the top of the fifth inning, but the Wolverines (31-15, 11-8) rallied for four runs in the bottom of the inning.

DenHartog's homer was her 15th of the season.

• Trent Farquhar hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning and a go-ahead RBI double in the eighth as Michigan State beat the Gophers baseball team 9-7 to complete a three-game sweep in East Lansing, Mich.

Aidan Maldonado struck out 10 in five innings for the Gophers (12-30, 2-13 Big Ten), while Boston Merila, Jack Kelly and Chase Stanke each drove in two runs vs. the Spartans (21-21, 6-9).

• The Gophers men's golf team finished in 10th place at the Big Ten championship, shooting 18-over-par in the final round for a three-round total of 43 over in French Lick, Ind. Illnois won the championship at 21 over, beating Michigan State by a stroke.