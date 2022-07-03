Michael Massey hit a grand slam in the first inning and later walked with the bases loaded as the Omaha Storm Chasers built an early six-run lead and held on to edge the St. Paul Saints 6-4 on Saturday at CHS Field in the International League.
Mark Contreras had a two-run homer for the Saints in the fifth and Jake Cave a solo shot in the seventh. It was Contreras' eighth homer of the season, Cave's 10th.
Cave, 2-for 3 with two runs scored, extended his consecutive on-base streak to 46 games.
Michael Helman's run-scoring single in the seventh got the home team within two runs, at 6-4, which was the final score.
Ariel Jurado took the loss, giving up five runs in 1⅔ innings.
