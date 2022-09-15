After Simeon Woods Richardson was taken out, the Louisville Bats scored five runs in the final three innings to beat the St. Paul Saints 5-1 on Wednesday night at CHS Field.

Woods Richardson shut out the Bats the first six innings, holding them to two hits and striking out four.

Cristian Santana's two-run single for Louisville in the eighth broke a 1-all tie. The Saints got their only run the inning before on Nash Knight's single.