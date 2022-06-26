BUFFALO, N.Y. – The St. Paul Saints had 16 hits, including three homers, in beating the Buffalo Bisons 7-4 on Saturday in the International League.

Michael Helman hit two homers and John Andreoli one for the Saints. Teammate Elliot Soto was 4-for-5 with three RBI.

Both went deep in the sixth inning when the Saints took a 4-3 lead.

Spencer Steer had an RBI single in the eighth, giving him 28 RBI in 27 games played with the Saints.

Helman hit his second solo homer and Soto had an RBI single in the ninth when the Saints built on a one-run lead.

Aaron Sanchez pitched the first five innings for St. Paul, giving up three runs on five hits and five walks. Four relievers held the Bisons to one run and four hits the rest of the game.