OMAHA – CHS Field never looked so good to the St. Paul Saints.

Their 12-game road trip ended Sunday the same way 10 of the previous 11 games ended, with a loss, this one 8-6 to the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Royce Lewis, back at shortstop after starting Saturday in left field and Friday at third base, went 3-for-5 for the Saints, leading off the game with a double and setting up a four-run inning for the visitors, capped by a three-run homer by Curtis Terry.

But Omaha came back with three runs in the bottom of the inning, tied it in the second and took the lead for good in the sixth on Vinnie Pasquantino's 10th home run of the season, off Wladimir Pinto.

With the Saints down 8-6 in the ninth, David Bañuelos led off with a double to left-center, and Lewis followed with a single to right, then stole second on strike three to Alex Kirilloff. But Omaha's Arodys Vizcaino struck out Mark Contreras and Terry to end the game.

The Saints return home for a seven-game series with Indianapolis that begins Tuesday morning. The teams will play a doubleheader Wednesday.