Saints catcher Tomás Telis, in his 13th season of organized baseball, was named to the Class AAA East Division postseason All-Star team Tuesday.

Telis, a six-time minor league mid-season All-Star selection during his career, hit .296 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI for the Saints in 101 games.

The Twins added Telis before the 2019 season, but he hasn't been called up during that time. Originally signed by Texas in 2007, the native Venezuelan has played 122 ganes in the majors for the Rangers and Marlins. He has also played in 1,087 minor league games and been an All-Star in the South Atlantic and Pacific Coast Leagues.

The remainder of the AAA East All-Star team: first baseman Juan Yepez, Memphis (St. Louis); second baseman Jake Noll, Rochester (Washington); shortstop Kevin Smith, Buffalo (Toronto); third baseman Aderlín Rodriguez, Toledo (Detroit); outfielders Josh Lowe, Durham (Tampa Bay), Vidal Bruján, Durham, and Khalil Lee, Syracuse (Yankees); designated hitter Ryan McBroom, Omaha (Kansas City); right handed starter Jackson Kowar, Omaha; left handed starter Matthew Liberatore, Memphis; and reliever Luke Barker, Nashville (Milwaukee).

Casey Candaele of Buffalo and Brady Williams of final stretch champion Durham were co-managers of the year. Rodriguez, who hit 29 home runs and drove in 94 runs, was MVP. Shortstop Bobby Witt of Omaha was chosen top major league prospect.