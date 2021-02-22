A full episode on the Timberwolves' decision late Sunday to fire Ryan Saunders after a 7-24 start and hire Chris Finch off of the Raptors' staff. Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins to help break things down and assess where the Wolves go from there, and several reader questions are answered as well.

