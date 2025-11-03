Ryan Reynolds says Minnesota is an underdog — and perfect for his wine

If you’re looking to pair Tater Tot Hot Dish with a wine, Ryan Reynolds says a glass of chardonnay is best. Then maybe a glass of milk, if it’s spicy. Just nothing too fancy.
“I would say pretty much any one of them that comes in the box,” the “Deadpool” star told the Star Tribune on Monday.
Like Reynolds’ new wine brand, Ugly Estates, which is packaged in a plain cardboard box and now on shelves only in Minnesota. Its packaging makes it easy to overlook, but perhaps more approachable to drink. To Reynolds, Ugly Estates is an underdog wine, which he says makes it a perfect pairing for Minnesota, an underdog state.
“You want to go to places that will get it,” Reynolds said. “I don’t think Martha’s Vineyard is going to really embrace this the way Minnesota might.”
The wine — a chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon — comes from Gallo Winery, the California behemoth behind bestselling brands Barefoot and André. But Reynolds is in search of customers who might get a laugh out of bringing a boxed wine to a fancy party.
Minnesotans, he thinks, might delight as much in that irony as in the wine itself.
“Funny people come out of Minnesota. Funny people come out of eastern Canada,” said the Vancouver native. “When you’re freezing your butt off in the winter months, you’re huddled together. And when you’re huddled together, you’re sparking ideas.”
Reynolds said he’s been to Minnesota just twice. Still, he’s found himself with a spiritual connection to the state. Reynolds said his childhood Vikings hat became his most worn. And he’s planning trips to see the Timberwolves and Vikings, if not to hang out with their owners, which Reynolds said are some “really interesting” people.