Ryan Reynolds says Minnesota is an underdog — and perfect for his wine

Although Reynolds said his interest in Ugly Estates was about more than breaking into the wine industry, the Midwestern wine market isn’t a bad place to be. Even as nationwide alcohol consumption has declined overall, people are drinking almost 50% more wine than they did in the 1970s, according to a 2024 study from the U.S. Department of Health. And the South and Midwest, long bastions of beer drinkers, have seen wine consumption surge in the past two decades as beer falls out of favor.