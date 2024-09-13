Comedian Russell Peters can’t afford to take a vacation

If any comic deserves the time to kick back and enjoy his success, it’s Russell Peters.
His Treasure Island Casino appearance is part of his never-ending quest to pay the bills and get respect.
He’s a global superstar, capable of selling out arenas in Australia, Asia and Europe. He was the first comedian to headline a major Netflix special and blazed the trail for other stand-ups with South Asian heritage. But his new Relax: It’s Not That Serious tour, which stops at Treasure Island Casino on Nov. 29, kicked off less than eight months after his last series of performances around the world, a schedule that the 53-year-old comic insists is necessary.
Russell spoke by phone last month a few hours before heading out to Los Angeles’ Laugh Factory to work out new material.
Q: How is preparation for the new tour coming along?
A: It’s a grind. No theme has emerged yet. That’s what has me stressed in the head. It’s kind of nondirectional at the moment. It’s bothering me. It usually happens easily, but after 35 years of doing this, nothing comes easily. I’m excited to see where my brain goes, material wise. I want to get back to the fun and it’s taking a little time to get to that place. I don’t want the pressures of my real life to bleed onto the stage.
Q: Why not? A lot of other comics use those pressures as material.
A: You go and do that. I’m going to do what works for me. I mean, I’ve tried that. But people aren’t coming to hear your problems. They’re trying to escape their own problems. They shouldn’t have to sit through my therapy session.
Q: Why not take some time off?
A: I don’t have that luxury. I have bills to pay.
Q: Wait. What happened to the money? Do you have a gambling problem?
A: Taxes, poor accounting. Managers. They all screwed me. I do stand-up because I have to. That’s taken a little bit of the fun out of it. I don’t get to see my kids very much, but the top priority for me is making sure they have money to live good lives.
Q: Maybe you can afford a break after this tour?
A: No, it’s going to take two tours.
Q: Well, that’s the nice thing about doing TV. The schedule is a lot easier.
A: I think the days of sitcoms are done. Who watches them anymore? And the money isn’t there. It would cost me money to do one. I like being out in front of real people who really want to see you.
Q: You did find time to get married two years ago. Why did you have Cedric the Entertainer officiate the wedding?
A: He’s a good friend of mine. Our wives our friends. And both my wife and I are atheists so we didn’t want a lot of God stuff. Cedric was the perfect candidate. He was nice and quick. After a six- or seven-minute ceremony, we went off to the party.
Q: Folks may not realize just how big your shows are in other countries. What are some examples of just how successful you’ve been overseas?
A: I’m still blown away when I go to another country like Croatia or Latvia and they say, “We’re so happy you’re here.” What? How do you even know who I am? It’s so wild that they chose me.
Q: And yet you’re not nearly as big here in America. Does that bother you?
A: I don’t care anymore. Listen, I’m not going to beg you to like me. If you like it, great. If you don’t, go see someone else. There was a moment it bugged me and there are times I mumble to myself. But that’s my ego talking and if I let my ego do the talking, that’s a problem.
Q: I have a theory that stand-up is great preparation for someone to do serious acting. You did a bit of it in the series “The Indian Detective.” Are you interested in more dramatic work?
A: I mean, if the offer comes up, I’m down. But I’m kind of over being part of the industry. There’s a lot of phonies. Just let me tell my jokes and let me keep moving. I’ve been in it long enough that I’ve created a lot of comedy babies. I’ve given a lot of their game. The game doesn’t owe me anything, but I don’t owe it, either.
Q: One thing you can point to is starting the craze of Netflix specials in 2013. Did you have any idea “Notorious” would end up being so important?
A: At the time I was thinking, “How much money are we losing in DVD sales?” That world didn’t exist before me. I opened that door for anyone to go through. But people have short memories. Now, I’m not just disrespected, but I’m ignored as well. But the first guys never get to cash in. Nikola Tesla didn’t reap the benefits of his work. Alexander Graham Bell was never as big as AT&T was.
Q: You were also the first comic of South Asian heritage to make it big. What role did you play in making stand-up more accessible to other Asians?
A: That would be a question for those other comics, if I had something to do with that. I started in 1989. Most of those guys didn’t start until after 2000. But my comedy worked not because it was just the Indian experience. It was really every immigrant’s experience. The accent may be different in different houses, but the stories are the same. I think we’ve also seen, though, that comedy isn’t for everybody. Just because you do the homework and write stuff down, you’re not going to make it. You have to be funny.
Q: How confident are you that you’ll eventually find the funny for this new tour?
A: By the time I get to you guys, I’ll be ready. It’s like talking to a contractor. When will be the kitchen be done? Give me another week or so.
