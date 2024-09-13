Comedian Russell Peters can’t afford to take a vacation

A: It’s a grind. No theme has emerged yet. That’s what has me stressed in the head. It’s kind of nondirectional at the moment. It’s bothering me. It usually happens easily, but after 35 years of doing this, nothing comes easily. I’m excited to see where my brain goes, material wise. I want to get back to the fun and it’s taking a little time to get to that place. I don’t want the pressures of my real life to bleed onto the stage.