Rush City prisoner’s death from ‘obvious injuries’ investigated as homicide

The Department of Corrections declined to share the inmate’s name as an autopsy continues.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 11, 2025 at 3:56PM
FILE -- The Rush City prison, which opened in 2000. The Department of Corrections planned to seek $141 million this year to add space for 500 more prisoners at its Rush City facility. But Gov. Mark Dayton left the project out of his bonding proposal
Minnesota's Rush City prison, which opened in 2000. (Star Tribune file/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

An inmate died in a Minnesota prison this week after an apparent fight with his cellmate.

Shannon Loehrke, communications director for Minnesota’s Department of Corrections, said correctional officers found the man injured and unresponsive with “obvious injuries” when answering a call of an inmate down in their cell on Thursday afternoon.

Staff and emergency medical workers tried helping the man, who died at the scene.

“Preliminary information suggests that an altercation occurred between the victim and his cellmate,” a DOC news release read, adding that investigators will focus on what led to that altercation. “An autopsy will be performed by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the manner and cause of death.”

Loehrke said authorities will share more information as they investigate with help from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and the DOC’s Office of Special Investigations.

Incidents at Rush City prison have troubled authorities and inmates for years. An inmate attacked correctional officers in August, stabbing one with a shank and injuring three others. Inmates claimed months earlier that they were being served yellow, rotten chicken and other foods not made for human consumption. Authorities denied those allegations and said the foods meet safety requirements.

And in 2018 a Rush City inmate punched an officer in the face as she sat at her desk, prompting a lockdown at the prison.

Kyeland Jackson

General Assignment Reporter

Kyeland Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

