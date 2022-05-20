OMAHA – Royce Lewis went 3-for-3 with a home run and a stolen base upon his return to the St. Paul Saints, but they fell 11-2 on Thursday to the Omaha Storm Chasers, their 10th consecutive loss.

Lewis led off and played shortstop for the Saints, a day after he was sent down by the Twins to clear the way for injured Carlos Correa to return to the big-league club. Lewis hit the second pitch of the game over the center-field wall for his fourth home run with the Saints. He raised his batting average with the Class AAA club to .333. He was hitting .308 with the Twins.

The Saints' losing streak matches the longest in minor league baseball this season and was their 11th consecutive road loss. Both are the longest losing streaks for the franchise since it began in 1993.