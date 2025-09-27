Making a case for Roth 401(k) accounts in your retirement

Recent legislation affecting 401(k) plans now allows employers to give workers the option to receive their company matching and profit‑sharing contributions directly into their Roth accounts. At present, few employers have implemented this feature, waiting for the 401(k) record-keeping industry to support it. Historically, company contributions have always gone into pre‑tax accounts and were not reported as taxable income. If you choose to direct future company contributions into your Roth account, however, those amounts will count as part of your taxable income for that year. For the reasons outlined in this article, this approach could make sense for many long‑term retirement savers.