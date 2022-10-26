Police in Roseville said on Wednesday that the person a 17-year-old boy killed at the family's home was his 88-year-old grandmother.

The teenager, whose identity has yet to be released and remains in juvenile custody awaiting charges, used "sharp and blunt force" to kill Patricia F. Maslow at a home in the 1100 block of W. Ryan Avenue late Tuesday morning, according to a police statement. Emergency responders declared her dead at the scene.

Police also said that the teen injured other family members at the home during the tirade including his 55-year-old mother, who remains hospitalized with blunt-force trauma. The mother is the grandmother's daughter.

The teen's 23-year-old sister was treated at a hospital for blows to her head and released, and two other older siblings received medical attention at the scene for minor injuries and released.

"Prior to this incident," the statement continued, "there have been no police-related calls to the residence and no documented police contacts with the 17-year-old suspect."

Law enforcement has yet to indicate a possible motive for the attacks.

Police Chief Erika Scheider said a 911 caller in the home said the teen was attacking others in the residence and ran off.

In response to the suspect fleeing, the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center sent out a "shelter-in-place" alert to cellphones, but it was received far beyond the intended geographic boundaries. Once the error was realized, a follow-up alert clarified that the alert was intended for a small area surrounding where the attacks occurred.

The teen was arrested roughly 40 minutes after the first alert went out.