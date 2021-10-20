Chef Joshua Hedquist and partner Peter Stamponewill add a third location of their fast-casual Joey Meatballs — fresh-made pasta topped with a choice of sauces — to Rosedale Mall's Potluck food hall (1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, potluckmn.com).

The duo will also launch their new concept, Salad Slayer, another build-your-own venture. Construction is scheduled to begin on both restaurants in November, with a planned opening for later that month. "Potluck has changed the mall dining scene and I'm excited to be a part of that change," Hedquist said. But it's not all good news at Potluck: the Justin Sutherland-backed Chickpea and Obachan are on the way out.

(The other locations are at Keg and Case in St. Paul and Market at Malcolm Yards in Minneapolis.)

In other Potluck news, Betty & Earl's Biscuit Kitchen closed Oct. 18 for a two-week break to relaunch as B&E Featuring Sweets by Diane. Co-owner Adrienne Odom has moved to New York, and longtime pastry chef Diane Minor is coming on board. The biscuits, inspired by co-owner Jason Matheson's family recipe, will be joined by cupcakes, mini cheesecakes, cookies, bars and soup. Look for a reopening around Nov. 1.