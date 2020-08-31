Rookie receiver K.J. Osborn is getting plenty of chances to prove he’s the Vikings’ answer at punt returner, a job that has changed hands multiple times since longtime returner Marcus Sherels left.

Osborn, the fifth-round pick out of Miami, drew solid reviews Sunday from special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf two days after the U.S. Bank Stadium scrimmage in which Osborn worked as the primary returner on punts and kickoffs.

“K.J. looks good and he’s definitely a candidate,” Maalouf said via videoconference. “[Chad] Beebe got a lot of reps last week, and we even gave Mike Hughes some reps as well. It’s good to have a lot of options, and K.J. could have a core role.”

Saturday afternoon is the deadline for NFL teams to trim 80-man offseason rosters to 53 players, giving Osborn another week of practices to solidify his spot. He led the ACC with 15.9 yards per punt return last fall, and his heavy workload at U.S. Bank Stadium indicates the Vikings are serious about squeezing him into the picture at receiver.

“Get him a feel for the stadium, how he catches in crowds, his vision in the return game,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “Now we have to just judge the value of having a guy that’s going to return the ball five or six times, as opposed to [a guy] playing 20-some special teams plays or 20-some receiver plays.”

Osborn is competing with Beebe, Tajae Sharpe and Alexander Hollins for two to three available spots on the Vikings roster behind Adam Thielen, Bisi Johnson and Justin Jefferson.

Hunter still out

Defensive end Danielle Hunter, dealing with an unspecified injury, remained sidelined Sunday for the 12th straight practice. Beforehand, Zimmer claimed he didn’t know when Hunter would return. Hunter was joined on the sideline by swing tackle Rashod Hill, who has been out since Friday.

During the last camp practice entirely open to media, three veterans were given an apparent recovery day as Thielen, left tackle Riley Reiff and tight end Kyle Rudolph were spectators.

Rookie defensive end Kenny Willekes, who left Friday’s scrimmage on crutches, was not seen at practice.

Offensive line shuffle

With the Vikings’ two top left tackle options sidelined in Reiff and Hill, right tackle Brian O’Neill moved to the left side during Sunday’s practice. Coaches kept second-round rookie Ezra Cleveland as a backup guard; second-year tackle Oli Udoh lined up on the right.

Zimmer declined to name a starting left guard, but all signs point to Dakota Dozier, who remained with the first-team offense throughout Sunday’s practice. Aviante Collins, with whom Dozier was competing for the job, lined up as the second-team left tackle.

Practice observations

• It was a frustrating practice for quarterback Kirk Cousins, who slammed his helmet into the turf in frustration after his final pass of 11-on-11 drills sailed over Jefferson.

Cousins was previously intercepted by safety Anthony Harris during passing drills.

• Running back Dalvin Cook’s light workload in camp continued; he saw few 11-on-11 reps with just two weeks before the season opener of his contract year. Alexander Mattison has been busy in Cook’s place. Said running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu of Mattison: “He’s more aware and understanding of the system.”

• Rookie Dan Chisena, who signed for $60,000 guaranteed after going undrafted out of Penn State, has switched positions from receiver to safety. Chisena was at practice early Sunday working with a defensive backs coach. He’s a raw but talented athlete, having played only 14 games in college after initially running track.