‘Rondo Renaissance’: The rebirth of arts and culture in a historic neighborhood

Interstate Hwy. 94 was built right through the center of Rondo. It devastated the economic hub of this vibrant Black neighborhood once bustling with shopping, music and entertainment. Three hundred Black-owned businesses were destroyed. The highway also eliminated the possibility of wealth creation. The neighborhood was filled with beautiful homes that were destined to be inherited by the next generation. With the highway construction, 700 Black families lost their homes and the possibility of building a secure and prosperous future. This has resulted in a $270 million home-ownership equity gap in Rondo.