‘Rondo Renaissance’: The rebirth of arts and culture in a historic neighborhood
A photo exhibit, anthology and other efforts by Black artists and writers are helping to reshape the St. Paul community.
By Artika R. Tyner
The Rondo community is a symbol of resilience, courage and perseverance. Nestled in the heart of the state’s Capitol district of St. Paul, it is oftentimes forgotten and many times neglected. It is described only in the past tense, as “Rondo was a vibrant community.” Period — end of story.
However, the Rondo community is more like a comma than a period. It is the continuation of a narrative still not fully told. Rondo is becoming. It is embarking on a journey of becoming a blueprint of arts-based community development for other marginalized communities nationwide.
Rondo is becoming more vibrant and distinguishable each day. Our community serves as a testament of hope for the future. Rondo was often described as “Minnesota’s Black Wall Street,” as evidenced by its strong inclusive economy. During the early to mid-1900s, African Americans found refuge in the Rondo community and made it their home. The 2-square-mile area had a thriving community of Black businesses, churches and schools. By the 1960s, 80% of African Americans in St. Paul lived in Rondo.
The Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 threatened the existence of many Black communities nationwide, including Rondo. Many of the highways were constructed in predominantly Black communities, which were characterized as the pathway of least resistance due to political disenfranchisement and lack of economic power. You can follow the pathway of destruction through the heart of other thriving Black communities in places like Tulsa and Omaha, and throughout the Gullah Geechee nation.
Interstate Hwy. 94 was built right through the center of Rondo. It devastated the economic hub of this vibrant Black neighborhood once bustling with shopping, music and entertainment. Three hundred Black-owned businesses were destroyed. The highway also eliminated the possibility of wealth creation. The neighborhood was filled with beautiful homes that were destined to be inherited by the next generation. With the highway construction, 700 Black families lost their homes and the possibility of building a secure and prosperous future. This has resulted in a $270 million home-ownership equity gap in Rondo.
And yet Rondo is truly a “despite of” story. Despite the challenges faced and hardships endured, the “Rondo Renaissance” is taking place.
Healing and restoration through storytelling and arts
A renaissance is described as a rebirth and characterized by a regenerative process. The Harlem Renaissance is a perfect example of this revitalizing approach. As we celebrate its centennial anniversary this decade, we are reminded of the transformational power of arts and humanities. Alain Locke was the architect of the movement. He taught artists to express their culture and celebrate their African roots.
Harlem Renaissance writers criticized unfair practices and fought for racial justice. Zora Neale Hurston, best known for her book, “Their Eyes Were Watching God,” studied African American and Caribbean folklore. The poet Claude McKay wrote “If We Must Die,” a poem challenging racial violence during the Red Summer of 1919.
Harlem Renaissance artists used their talents to draw attention to Black culture. Aaron Douglas studied African art. His paintings celebrated Black heritage. Augusta Savage was a sculptor and art teacher. She used her artistry to honor key Black leaders like W.E.B. Dubois and Marcus Garvey. Together, they reimagined the future of Black America.
In 2024, Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute launched the “Rondo Renaissance,” an initiative to invite Black artists and writers to help reshape the culture of Rondo today. Take, for example, the artistry of Rondo native Broderick Poole. He specializes in handcrafted patchwork and acrylic paintings that feature Rondo history and culture. Acclaimed Rondo photographer Kenneth Allen has partnered with the leadership institute to create “Rondo Royalty: A Celebration of Intergenerational Unity.” This captivating photo exhibit, which will launch this fall, captures the essence of Rondo’s cultural heritage as youth, elders and community members unite to honor their past, celebrate their present and envision a brighter future.
In addition, the Rondo community came together to produce the award-winning anthology, “Rondo: History & Values.” In it, youth, elders and community members share their reflections on cultural heritage and self-determination. This anthology was created to foster community-building. It serves as an invitation to engage in storytelling, elevate absent narratives and foster intercultural dialogue.
The economic power of the arts
The Rondo Renaissance is also an economic revitalization strategy providing many community benefits like building Black wealth. Arts-based community development creates jobs, promotes tourism, attracts investments and cultivates entrepreneurship.
One key element of the Rondo Renaissance is Walker West Music Academy, which is believed to be the oldest Black community music school in the nation. Walker West has trained thousands of students to explore, perform and grow through music. It is a cultural destination and community hub attracting audiences from around the world. A longtime Rondo business, it recently moved to a new location in the heart of the community at 650 Marshall Avenue.
Arts-based community development is more than a community mural or parade. It is a paradigm shift, creating an equity-focused approach to community development that seeks to eradicate systemic racism. Historic Black communities across the nation have been deprived of the opportunity to have access to economic growth and the ability to truly flourish. This approach focuses on promoting economic prosperity and social equity by recognizing that when a harm occurs, there is a need to repair the harm by making things right.
Rondo has endured the triple blows of racial removal, disinvestment and harmful city policies. Many thought Rondo was down for the count. But just before the final bell, Rondo rose victorious with a powerful resurgence of might through the arts and culture. A new vanguard of artists, writers, creatives, musicians, disrupters, thought leaders and social entrepreneurs stepped into the ring. They are ready to fight for a brighter future for generations to come. This is a reminder that Rondo did not just survive many injustices like the construction of Interstate 94 — it is emerging a champion.
Artika R. Tyner, a Rondo native and resident, is founder of the Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute, a St. Paul-based nonprofit.
