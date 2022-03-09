Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes stock of the massive Tuesday in the NFL that saw the Packers retain Aaron Rodgers (at least for 2022 if not longer) while Russell Wilson was traded from Seattle to Denver. Both of those events taken in tandem should make the Vikings' offseason priority clear: Trade Kirk Cousins. The Packers will be prohibitive favorites to win the NFC North again in 2022, and Cousins could be the best remaining QB available in a trade. The window to make a trade is right now.

7:00: Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins the show to talk about the red-hot Wolves, who are aiming for their first six-game winning streak since 2004 against Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Karl-Anthony Towns is playing as well as he has ever played, the bench has provided much-needed depth ... and yet the Wolves can't make up much ground because the teams above them in the standings keep winning, too.

26:00: A much-needed Wild win and perhaps some good news in MLB negotiations.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports