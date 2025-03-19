Employee of Rock Ridge High School arrested on suspicion of ‘obscene internet conduct with a child’

DULUTH – An Eveleth man with a felony warrant for “obscene internet conduct with a child” is in custody at the St. Louis County jail awaiting extradition to Georgia, where the investigation is based.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the man was employed by Rock Ridge High School, though they do not believe there were any local victims. The Minnesota Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they are formally charged.
The Sheriff’s Office received information from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension earlier this month with two tips about a man receiving “child sexual abuse material.” One involved the solicitation of a minor living in Fulton County in Georgia. Local law enforcement officials found the suspect, questioned him and used search warrants at his home and workplace to collect evidence.
The man was arrested Tuesday.
The district’s superintendent Noel Schmidt did not immediately respond to messages.
The BCA contacted the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department on March 5 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found “child exploitation material” on an electronic service provider’s network, according to a news release from the county. The Sheriff’s Department’s investigation led them to the Eveleth man, who worked at the high school, which serves Eveleth, Gilbert and Virginia on the Iron Range.
The man is still listed as an employee on the district’s website as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to search warrants, the 51-year-old man received numerous images of underaged boys from another person in a chat room, who also described rape scenes involving boys. When subpoenaed, web service provider Yahoo tied the username to the Rock Ridge employee.