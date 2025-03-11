A former Rochester school teacher was arrested this week following an investigation into child sexual abuse material.
Rochester teacher arrested on child pornography charges
Wolf Parsons was a teacher at Resurrection Lutheran School until last week, when the school terminated his employment.
Wolf Parsons, 37, made his first appearance in court Tuesday on two felony counts of disseminating and possessing child pornography.
Police say an online tip in February led them to Parsons. After getting a search warrant, investigators discovered numerous photos and videos on his phone showing children ages 5-14 engaged in sexual acts.
Parsons had been employed at Resurrection Lutheran School until March 7, when the school’s administration was informed by police of the investigation.
The school, which serves students in preschool through eighth grade, says Parsons' employment was terminated the same day.
“While we have no evidence that the situation involved any RLS students, our school family is stunned and saddened by this discovery,” said Pastor Stephen Meyer, of Resurrection and Life Lutheran Church.
Meyer did not immediately respond to questions about how long Parsons was employed at the school.
Parsons' bond has been set at $50,000 without conditions, or $5,000 with conditions, including an order to not have contact with individuals under the age of 18. He is due back in court on March 19 for an initial hearing.
Wolf Parsons was a teacher at Resurrection Lutheran School until last week, when the school terminated his employment.