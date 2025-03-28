Rochester raccoon survives brush with electric transformer and causes blackout

A raccoon can withstand a lifetime diet of garbage – and apparently a high level of electrocution.
A very curious member of the species was snooping around an electrical transformer in Rochester early Wednesday morning when it caused a brief power outage that affected 2,000 people – and survived whatever shock may have come with it.
“We have [a] happy update to this morning’s power outage caused by a curious raccoon — the little rascal survived!” Rochester Public Utilities wrote on its Facebook page Wednesday. “That’s not usually the case when animals come into contact with our infrastructure, so we’re relieved this story has a good ending.”
The utility first reported the outage at 3 a.m. Wednesday and said 30 minutes later that power was restored. Under the cover of total darkness, one can only dream of all the garbage that would have been at the raccoon’s disposal.
There was no immediate word on the condition of the raccoon Thursday.
“To our furry friend: wishing you a full recovery… and please, steer clear of our equipment next time!” the utility said.