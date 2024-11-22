Rochester police are investigating the death of a man who was shot Thursday evening on the city’s southeast side.
Rochester police investigating homicide Thursday evening
The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 22, 2024 at 4:47AM
According to police, dispatchers got a report shortly before 7 p.m. about a shooting near SE. 10th Street and 1st Avenue. First responders performed lifesaving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.
Rochester has seen one murder and one negligent homicide in each of the last three years, according to police reports.
Passenger volume at Rochester International Airport is down nearly 50% since the start of the pandemic as travelers migrate to MSP for cheaper flights without layovers.