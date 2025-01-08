An investigation is underway in Rochester after the discovery of two bodies on the city’s southeast side.
Rochester police investigating discovery of two bodies
There were no obvious signs of trauma to the pair found dead outside a vehicle, police said.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 8, 2025 at 10:45PM
Officers found the two outside a vehicle shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of 9th Ave. SE. There were no obvious signs of trauma to the bodies, police said.
Rochester police are now working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.
No other information was made available as the investigation continues.
There were no obvious signs of trauma to the pair found dead outside a vehicle, police said.