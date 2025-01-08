Rochester

Rochester police investigating discovery of two bodies

There were no obvious signs of trauma to the pair found dead outside a vehicle, police said.

By Sean Baker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 8, 2025 at 10:45PM

An investigation is underway in Rochester after the discovery of two bodies on the city’s southeast side.

Officers found the two outside a vehicle shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of 9th Ave. SE. There were no obvious signs of trauma to the bodies, police said.

Rochester police are now working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

No other information was made available as the investigation continues.

Sean Baker

Reporter

Sean Baker is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southeast Minnesota.

