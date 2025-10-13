Known for its creepy dolls, Rochester museum expands macabre offerings

Another such gift, one that would require conversation and planning before being put on display, is a piece of Sairenji Temple in Hiroshima that was struck by the atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945, killing an estimated 140,000 people. The temple’s head priest was known to give roof tiles and other pieces struck by the blast to visitors and dignitaries in the years after the war, which is likely how Mayo ended up with the piece.