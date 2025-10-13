Known for its creepy dolls, Rochester museum expands macabre offerings

ROCHESTER – They’re setting the dolls loose.
Dozens of time-worn dolls and children’s toys adorn the walls, hang from the ceiling and stare up from the floor, some in faded dollhouses more than a century old.
The History Center of Olmsted County’s Creepy Dolls collection — which since 2019 has drawn international attention from the likes of CBS to Smithsonian Magazine — is evolving this year, allowing more than just the dolls to fascinate and unnerve this Halloween season.
Long-ago-loved cast-iron toys in display cases, examples of crude prosthetics Mayo Clinic offered patients decades ago, even World War II-era gravestones. It’s an opportunity the museum is relishing to show new audiences much more of its collection — creepy or not — in hopes of drawing them back throughout the year.
“Some of these pieces haven’t been shown in decades, if ever,” said curator Chris Delisle.
Delisle is not a fan of the word “creepy,” which the museum coined. Rather, he said, these dolls were once cherished toys, many crafted by hand for children who grew up in the area, lived here and have since passed on.
They represent the culture of an era lost to time: What items remain may have decayed, but the stories they embody live on.
“The point is always that people are learning and getting to experience our past,” said Valerie Wassmer, the History Center’s executive director.