Rochester man faces felony charge over threats made at polling location

ROCHESTER – A man was arrested Sunday at a polling location after police say he showed up intoxicated and made threats to shoot people.
The 46-year-old faces a felony charge of threats of violence over comments allegedly made around 11:15 a.m. outside an Olmsted County polling location at 2122 Campus Drive SE.
An election judge reported the alleged threats by the man, who was accompanying someone there to vote, according to police.
The suspect was later located nearby at Silver Creek Corner, a housing facility serving chronically homeless individuals struggling with addiction. Because of his “high level of intoxication,” he was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital before being transported to the adult detention center.
