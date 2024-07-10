CHICAGO — Luis Robert Jr. hit a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox finally beat the Minnesota Twins, 3-1 in the opener of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Erick Fedde (7-3) delivered five scoreless innings and the bullpen hung on to give Chicago its first win over its AL Central rivals in nine tries this season.

Matt Wallner homered and All-Star Carlos Correa went 3 for 4 to extend his hitting streak to 11 games for the Twins, who saw a three-game winning streak end.

Bailey Ober (8-5) faced the minimum through four innings — his lone walk was wiped out by a double play — but Gavin Sheets led off the fifth with a double and later came home on a Paul DeJong sacrifice fly. Andrew Vaughn doubled in the sixth and scored four pitches later when Robert sent his 11th home run into the center-field bleachers.

''That was kind of right into his bat path,'' Ober said of Robert's big hit. ''That was the biggest mistake I had.''

Wallner connected off Jordan Leasure in the seventh to end Chicago's shutout bid.

Michael Kopech, the last of four White Sox relievers, threw a nine-pitch, three-strikeout ninth for his ninth save.

''I didn't expect it to be in that manner, but it was pretty fun,'' said Kopech, who threw the first immaculate inning of his career.

Ober, who'd won three of his last four starts, surrendered four hits and walked one while striking out five in the first six innings.

Fedde allowed four hits, struck out five and walked two in five scoreless innings to help the White Sox end a three-game skid.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: RHP Brock Stewart (shoulder tendinitis) threw an inning Tuesday night in his first rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul. He's been on the 60-day injured list since May 2. ... Added RHP David Festa as the doubleheader's 27th man.

White Sox: Tabbed LHP Jake Eder as their 27th man.

UP NEXT

Minnesota's Pablo López (8-7, 5.18 ERA) faces fellow right-hander Drew Thorpe (3-1, 3.71) in the second game of the doubleheader. The game was postponed after Tuesday night's persistent rain in the area.

Twins: RHP Joe Ryan (6-5, 3.29 ERA) will start Friday night's series opener at San Francisco. The Giants have not yet named a starter.

White Sox: The club starts a weekend series against visiting Pittsburgh on Friday night. Neither team has named starters.

___

