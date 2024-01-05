HOUSTON – Without hesitation, Anthony Edwards leapt into a story about Ricky Rubio when asked Friday about playing alongside the former Timberwolves guard who announced his retirement Thursday.

Like it happened yesterday, Edwards recounted a tale from his first training camp, when he was playing in a scrimmage with D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, and his team was trailing late.

"I came down and took the game-winning shot, and I missed," Edwards said.

Rubio had some advice for Edwards after that.

"Ricky was like, 'Young fella, this is not the shot that you take. You let them take the shot,' " Edwards said. "He was like, 'In a minute, you'll be able to take this shot. But not right now.' "

Towns was walking by as Edwards said this and interjected that Edwards never listened to that advice. Edwards laughed.

"I didn't listen to it. But, like, he told me that at training camp, and then I think like three months later he was like, all right, now you can take that shot," Edwards said. "That's one of the memories I have. Him just making the game easier for me, telling me little things every game, like coverages I'll see. He was pretty smart."

Rubio's personality and flair for the game left an impact on the fans who watched him and those who played with him during a 12-year career, seven of which he spent in Minnesota over two separate stints. Former teammates Edwards, Towns and Rudy Gobert, who played with Rubio in Utah, were all happy to hear Rubio, 33, announce he is doing better as he steps away from the game to improve his mental health.

"He always has a lot of empathy towards everybody else and always had a lot of understanding, not just on the court but also mostly for who we are as human beings," Gobert said. "I learned a lot from him in that aspect too. Someone that always made people around him better, and I'm really grateful I got to play with him for a few years. I always wish him the best."

Towns said a lot of Rubio memories came to mind that he'll cherish. There was the Wolves' first win after Flip Saunders died in 2015, and earlier that season Towns' first game as an NBA player and how Rubio was one of the first to welcome Towns to Minnesota by taking him to Stella's Fish Cafe in Uptown.

"We were on the rooftop just talking. Ended up being one of my favorite restaurants for many years. It was all because of him," Towns said. "The food is great, but it was just that moment of having Ricky Rubio, someone who from far away I was a fan and watched play, was mesmerized by his passing ability and his game, it was crazy he was going to be my teammate."

On Instagram, Towns posted a photo of himself and Rubio and said Rubio was "one of the best teammates I've ever had." He said he will be especially thankful for how Rubio helped him adjust to life in the NBA and to a new place to live.

"I got so many moments with Ricky. I'm blessed to be able to say that," Towns said. "Ricky has done a lot for me as a basketball player, and I'm forever grateful for that. But what he's meant to me as a man and making me a better man, a better human being, is something that is priceless. It's something that truly is why he's special to so many of us in the NBA community."