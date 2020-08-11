Canterbury Park's richest quarter horse race of the season, the $86,900 Mystic Lake Northlands Futurity, highlights a 12-race card for quarter horses Tuesday at the Shakopee track.

Trainer Jason Olmstead will saddle six of 10 entries in the Futurity, including A Fabulos Painting, co-owned by Wild goaltender Alex Stalock. Olmstead's horses have won the Futurity in four of the past five years. A Fabulos Painting is the 4-1 second choice on the morning line, behind 5-2 favorite Jess One Lane, a Vic Hanson trainee with two victories in four starts this season.

The card also includes the $49,775 Canterbury Park Quarter Horse Derby, the $20,000 Mystic Lake Northlands Juvenile and the $30,000 Bob Morehouse Stakes for Minnesota-breds. Olmstead's entries in the Morehouse include full brothers Dickey Bob and Pyc Jess Bite Mydust, who have won a combined 15 races and $391,000 at Canterbury. Dickey Bob is the two-time defending champion.

Post time is 4:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance at canterburypark.com.

NSIC mulls fall options

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference — which includes nine Minnesota schools — is continuing to discuss plans for fall sports. Minnesota State Mankato athletic director Kevin Buisman said an NSIC working group met Monday and will reconvene today. That group plans to put together a recommendation that will be reviewed by the league's Athletic Administrators Council and board of directors.

Buisman said the working group anticipates the council and the board will vote on the recommendation by the end of the week.

The NSIC, an NCAA Division II conference, announced two weeks ago it would delay the start of its fall sports seasons, beginning football and cross-country competition on Sept. 26 and women's soccer and volleyball on Oct. 2. But it scheduled more meetings to follow last week's NCAA Board of Governors session, anticipating the situation would continue to evolve.

"Everyone is trying to figure out the path forward,'' Buisman said.

RACHEL BLOUNT

Etc.

• Gustavus named Coley Ries its head softball coach. Ries, a 2017 graduate of Minnesota State Mankato, has spent the past three seasons as a volunteer and graduate assistant coach at her alma mater. In 2017, she led the Mavericks to the NCAA Division II title, compiling a 41-3 record in the circle with a 1.05 ERA.

• Gophers golfer Angus Flanagan shot a 1-under 71 in the first round of the U.S. Amateur in Brandon, Ore. Frankie Capan of North Oaks Golf Club shot a an even-par 72. Flanagan was the State Open champion this summer, Capan won the State Amateur.

Staff and Wire services