Review: The toxic 'Mean Girls' touch down at St. Paul's Ordway Center for some worship and laughs

The recreated Broadway tour has new elements but still retains its adolescent essence.

By Rohan Preston

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 9, 2025 at 6:10PM
The pink-clad Plastic clique rules in 'Mean Girls,' which runs through Sunday at St. Paul's Ordway Center. (Jeremy Daniel)

The Plastics are back, and they’re craving adoration and style points on their way to social domination. But the world may just be set right in the end for these “Mean Girls,” with an unexpected immigrant as the catalyst.

The Tina Fey-penned musical that evolved from Mark Waters’ 2004 film had its effervescent and bubbly Broadway tour return Tuesday to Minnesota, this time at St. Paul’s Ordway Center.

Casey Nicholaw’soriginal production has been recreated with tweaks and updates by director Casey Hushion and choreographer John MacInnis. The show still has a zillion costume changes, endless dances and wisecracks galore.

But some of the tech references are closer to today than to two decades ago. Even so, “Girls” has become a sociological document, with its use of the slang “fetch,” for example, clearly passé.

An entertaining spectacle composed by Fey’s husband Jeff Redmond,and with lyrics by Nell Benjamin, “Girls” is eerily resonant as a social experiment.

Kristen Amanda Smith, left, Maya Petropoulos and Maryrose Brendel play the Plastics clique that suspiciously eyes a newcomer to their high school played by Katie Yeomans, standing. (Jeremy Daniel)

Let’s say you live in a social order ruled by a lying, vindictive and capricious overlord. If you had a chance to change things up in this dystopia, would you simply replace the leader with someone you think is more benign, or would you try to change the system altogether to make it bully- and clique-proof?

That’s a dilemma that our oblivious heroine Cady Heron (Katie Yeomans) confronts. Homeschooled in Kenya, where she lived in a safari utopia with only animals for friends (really, Tina Fey?), Cady is dropped into North Shore High School in suburban Chicago at 16, unsocialized and unready for this new world.

But she quickly recognizes that the social rules of an American high school are very much like what she observed among the fauna in Africa. Everyone kowtows to apex predator Regina George (Maya Petropoulos) and her loathed but envied Plastics clique — dumb blonde Karen Smith (MaryRose Brendel)and desperately insecure Gretchen Wieners (Kristen Amanda Smith).

Cady, a math whiz who gets “Stupid With Love” to attract a boy in calculus class, makes friends with school misfits Damian Hubbard (Joshua Morrisey) and Janis Sarkasian (Alexys Morera), and they devise a plan to ultimately dethrone Regina, Latin for queen.

Okay, it’s stereotypes all the way down. But there are truisms in a show that shares elements with “High School Musical,” “Grease” and all the other works that deal with the most fraught period of our lives.

Figuring out “Where Do You Belong?” even as one is in the act of becoming, and where you fit in within the social hierarchy, remain important long after the acne and pimples go away. Regina’s mom, Mrs. George (witty Kristen Seggio),for example, is in her own state of extended adolescence.

“Girls” has a plethora of young talent around star Yeomans, who is competent but not inspiring. Curiously, she does not dance, even sitting and scooting on a chair during one sequence where a tapping Morrisey shines.

Both Morrisey and Morera win us over with their honesty, truth-telling and comfort in their own skin.

Actually, the Plastics also are fun, with Brendel, whose stick figure character takes itty-bitty steps and is prone to walking into walls, eliciting well-earned guffaws. We know that it takes smarts to play dumb and takes experience to play innocence. This cast is pulling off that complicated work.

George Bernard Shaw famously said that youth is wasted on the young. He could have added the flip side that “Girls” suggests — adolescence should end with the teen years, not at middle age or beyond.

Faced with such a scenario, the musical continues, one copes by doing the best they can — a little bit of plotting, owning up to one’s flaws and laughing at all the patent-leather absurdities.

‘Mean Girls’

When: 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1:30 & 7 p.m. Sun.

Where: Ordway Center, 345 Washington St., St. Paul.

Tickets: $45-$160. 651-224-4222 or ordway.org.

Rohan Preston

Critic / Reporter

Rohan Preston covers theater for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Review: The toxic 'Mean Girls' touch down at St. Paul's Ordway Center for some worship and laughs

Rohan Preston
The recreated Broadway tour has new elements but still retains its adolescent essence.

Critics' picks: The 10 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Stage & Arts

Review: They're putting the fun in funeral at Theater Latté Da

Rohan Preston
