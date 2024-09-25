Forget murder most foul. “The Reunion” aims for murder most fun.
Review: ‘The Reunion,’ Trademark Theater’s new whodunit, is like a pint-sized, contemporary ‘Clue’
The production, full of plot twists, keeps you guessing about who the killer may be.
The comic new whodunit by Tyler Mills and director Tyler Michaels King is up in an entertaining premiere at St. Paul’s Gremlin Theatre. The show is under the aegis of Trademark Theater, a company founded in 2017 that has developed new works, sometimes with an improvisational acting ensemble.
“Reunion” is one result of that process. As much a game as it is a show, the play is funny, self-deprecating and larded with plot twists. Think of “Clue” in miniature and perhaps in a slightly altered state.
As a group of high school chums gather to play murder-mystery games at the Cleveland mansion that wealthy friend Sam (Michael Terrell Brown) has recently purchased, a real murder occurs. The friends try to find the killer, running from basement to top floor as they surface their long-buried feelings for one another.
I mean, if there’s a dead body in a room, is that the best time to reveal a secret, long-held desire to join souls?
Michaels King stages the show in the three-quarter round, in the intimate auditorium, so it feels a little immersive. The blood on the floor stays there as a kind of telltale blob, for example, which could be another name for “Reunion.” The mystery also has an air of unserious play. These friends, for example, love to randomly act out plots from their favorite movies and television shows.
And because these pals go back to high school, they have secrets and crushes. Clive (MJ Matheson) and Susan (Katy Kessler) have long lusted after each other, never mind that Susan, a new mom, has brought husband Richard (Sasha Andreev) along.
Clive’s twin sister, Laura (Janely Rodriguez), had the hots for Elizabeth (Emma Schuld) back in the days when neither was as confident or as sure of themselves. Elizabeth is now an extreme activist who wants to protect the Earth from the bane of plastics. Does her passion for the environment get in the way of all the other passions?
The creative team for “Reunion” efficiently evokes the story’s milieu with visuals and sound effects, including thunder. The neat little set features a prominent picture of Edgar Allan Poe. The mansion’s different floors are easily evoked with slight changes. And “Reunion” also has effective lights, including strategic blackouts.
The acting ensemble does fairly good work, with special nods to Brown as carefree host Sam, and to Andreev as the newcomer husband. They never get ahead of themselves and will keep you guessing about the killer.
One doesn’t have to be into murder mysteries or even theater to see “Reunion.” It’s worth a little trip to Gremlin.
‘The Reunion’
When: 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends Oct. 12.
Where: Gremlin Theater, 550 Vandalia St., St Paul.
Tickets: $22-$43. trademarktheater.org.
Craig Minowa relied on emotional support from his orchestral rock band’s Patreon members while writing songs for “Alchemy Creek.”