Review: Husband-and-wife actors bring timeless love to life in ‘On Golden Pond’ at Minnetonka Theatre

Ethel is all sunshine and hope, using positive thinking to brunt the power of the inexorable march to what she no doubt sees as the light. For Norman, the end is all darkness and oblivion. That is, until the story changes up when daughter Chelsea (Laura Baker), from whom Norman has been estranged, bangs on the door. She wants to make a quick introduction of her beau, dentist Bill Ray (earnestly mustachioed ringer Chance Carroll).