Review: Heartfelt ‘Notebook’ soars in Ordway regional premiere

Tuesday’s opening night doubled as a homecoming of sorts for two key figures behind the musical. Nicholas Sparks, whose 1996 novel inspired both the film and this stage adaptation, appeared onstage to share that he spent part of his childhood in Minnesota while his father pursued a graduate degree at the University of Minnesota. Broadway producer Kevin McCollum — president of the Ordway from 1995 to 2002 — also returned to launch the touring production. While the musical underperformed on Broadway, it’s enjoying far greater success on the road, and it’s easy to see why.