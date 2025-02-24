Review: Your thoughts can be used against you in ‘Dream Hotel’

After the birth of her twins just a couple of years earlier, Sara became so sleep-deprived she decided to follow her husband’s example and get a Dreamsaver. This implant allows users to sleep more deeply and restfully in fewer hours. Unfortunately, it also collects data that the manufacturer supplies to the Risk Assessment Administration for analysis. And that is what has gotten Sara in trouble. Based on her dreams, there is an imminent risk that Sara will kill her husband.