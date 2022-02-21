Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a spin through some of the biggest stories in sports. They start with the brawl between the Michigan and Wisconsin men's basketball teams on Sunday, which started with a confrontation between head coaches Juwan Howard and Greg Gard. Reusse's takeaway: Do away with postgame handshakes.

Also, Reusse walks us through is ranking of the nine previous coaches in Vikings history, which includes a controversial pick at No. 3. And he gets Bud Grant's thoughts on Kirk Cousins.

