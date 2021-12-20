Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports and a look ahead to Monday Night Football between the Vikings and Bears.

Reusse was trying to watch the Wolves game Friday against the Lakers and was succeeding — until his ESPN feed, along with the feeds of other YouTube TV subscribers, cut out over a dispute with Disney-owned channels. They returned a couple days later, but the latest streaming fiasco only serves to remind us of the sports TV nightmare that exists now, Reusse said.

At least he will be able to watch the Vikings game Monday, which is on ESPN. But he won't see corner Bashaud Breeland, who was cut over the weekend after a verbal altercation at practice.

Reusse and Rand also touch on the Wolves' four-game winning streak and the increasing rise in COVID cases across sports.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports