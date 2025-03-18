The first view of St. Thomas as a Division I men’s hockey program for many occurred on Jan. 22, 2022, with the Tommies visiting Minnesota State Mankato as part of the Hockey Day in Minnesota television schedule.
The puck drop was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on an outdoor ice sheet at Blakeslee Stadium, the rundown excuse for a football venue that still houses the Mavericks’ Division II juggernaut.
It was a Saturday in late January, and it started snowing in Mankato, and the act of breathing from the spectators added a cloud to the proceedings.
It looked very uncomfortable on TV.
“Our guys loved it,” Tommies coach Rico Blasi said. “We had a roster of Division III recruits against a Mankato team that was going to play for the national championship, and we played our hearts out.”
The Tommies had been outscored 14-0 in two games vs. MSU Mankato in November. They lost 5-1 two nights earlier at home, and the score was 7-1 in the outdoor mismatch.
At the end of that first D-I season, St. Thomas was 3-32-1 and MSU Mankato was 38-6, beating the Gophers in the national semis before losing to Denver 5-1 in the title game.
Three years later, the Mavericks are still solid if not mighty, but three years of Blasi and his staff recruiting for D-I has closed the chasm between programs to this point: